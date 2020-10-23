FY2021 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Raised by Northcoast Research (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn $6.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.99. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of AN opened at $62.36 on Friday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $780,101.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,429 shares of company stock valued at $6,279,550. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 86.6% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 284.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

