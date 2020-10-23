FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Lifted by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $6.11 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

