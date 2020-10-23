FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) Boosted by Analyst

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$61.68 million during the quarter.

FVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$9.25 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9,250.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.03.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer David Volkert purchased 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,811.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$815,455.78. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.64, for a total transaction of C$57,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,460,845.60. Insiders sold 151,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,242 over the last quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

