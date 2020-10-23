FY2021 EPS Estimates for Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Decreased by Analyst

Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Great Portland Estates’ FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.