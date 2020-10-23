FY2021 EPS Estimates for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $153.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

