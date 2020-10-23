Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

GAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Shares of GAU opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Galiano Gold has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,512,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $27,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

