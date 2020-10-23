GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. GAN has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

