Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.86.

GRMN stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,721.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 61.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 42,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $4,630,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 270,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

