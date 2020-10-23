GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get GDS alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDS. BidaskClub downgraded GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.22.

GDS stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48. GDS has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $91.97.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GDS by 173.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 36,078 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of GDS by 32.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 11.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.