GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

GEAGY opened at $36.20 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

