General Moly (TSE:GMO) Shares Down 22.2%

General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO)’s stock price was down 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,151,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,017% from the average daily volume of 18,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $5.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.62, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

General Moly (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

