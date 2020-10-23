Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GBIO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Generation Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,836,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,823,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

