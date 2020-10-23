Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Generation Bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.45.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth $635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,750,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,836,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,823,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

