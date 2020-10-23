Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

