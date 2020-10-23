Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.50.

GPC stock opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.69, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

