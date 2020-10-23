Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

GNGBY stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Getinge has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

