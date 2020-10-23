Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Gevo stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $58.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.76. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 172.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gevo stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Gevo worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

