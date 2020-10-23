GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.79.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $716.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

