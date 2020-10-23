Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GILT stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $305.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.65. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 329.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 123,506 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 262,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

