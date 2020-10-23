Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
GILT stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $305.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.65. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.76.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 1.05%.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
