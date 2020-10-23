Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 47.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 424,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 136,646 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 116.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 89.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,462,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 690,178 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.