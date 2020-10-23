Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s (GJNSY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday. Pareto Securities cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

