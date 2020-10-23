Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of GAIN opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.19 million, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth $92,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth $123,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

