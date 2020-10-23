Glen Dobbie Acquires 48,260 Shares of Af Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) Stock

Af Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) insider Glen Dobbie purchased 48,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$13,271.50 ($9,479.64).

Glen Dobbie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Glen Dobbie purchased 500,000 shares of Af Legal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$130,000.00 ($92,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.16.

AF Legal Group Limited operates as a family and relationship law company in Australia. It provides law services in various areas, including divorce and separation, property settlement, children's matters, spousal maintenance, same-sex and de facto couples, intervention orders, child support, and mediation together with related and ancillary services.

