Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.60.

NYSE:GMED opened at $53.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 154,586 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Globus Medical by 38.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Globus Medical by 13.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 486,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 115.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Globus Medical by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

