GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV) Trading 5% Higher

GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV) traded up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 28,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 41,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market cap of $9.28 million and a P/E ratio of -25.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) Company Profile (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project covering an area of approximately 2,693 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

