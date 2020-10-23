Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 239,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.