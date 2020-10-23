Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $86.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities cut Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $81.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

