Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.35

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 10750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a current ratio of 18.21.

Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

