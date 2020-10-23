Graco (NYSE:GGG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Graco stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70. Insiders sold 520,582 shares of company stock valued at $29,770,629 over the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

