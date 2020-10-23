GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Sells $994,620.00 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $994,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $754,159.65.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76.

Shares of EAF opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 39.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,755,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $7,611,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 1,073.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 742,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 679,184 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,388,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 649,600 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,517,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 578,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

