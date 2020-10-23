Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

In other news, Director Christy L. Shaffer acquired 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

