Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTBIF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $34.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $16.63. 379,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

