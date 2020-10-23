Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Sells $766,312.50 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $766,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,851.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Charles Bracher sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $748,687.50.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Charles Bracher sold 20,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $836,200.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $776,062.50.

On Monday, August 10th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $857,625.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $806,250.00.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after buying an additional 19,778,517 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,975 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,766,000 after purchasing an additional 655,095 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,825,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,486,000 after purchasing an additional 41,917 shares during the period.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

