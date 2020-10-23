Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Trading 0.6% Higher

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.10 and last traded at C$24.10. 9,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 6,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.95.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.43.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

