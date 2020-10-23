Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of HLG stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $75.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

