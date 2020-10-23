Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.44.

HAL opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 63.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 33,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

