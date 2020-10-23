HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.098 per share. This is a positive change from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.68%.

About HARGREAVES LANS/ADR

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

