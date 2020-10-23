Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,493 at Canaccord Genuity

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,471 ($19.22) to GBX 1,493 ($19.51) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,830 ($23.91) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,570.33 ($20.52).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 1,617.50 ($21.13) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,609.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,620.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,186 ($28.56). The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 43.70 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

