HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Reduced by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $723,683,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,520,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,147,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,968,000 after purchasing an additional 631,592 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

HCA opened at $137.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

