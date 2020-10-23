Head to Head Analysis: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) vs. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cerus alerts:

This table compares Cerus and ShockWave Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $74.65 million 14.05 -$71.24 million ($0.51) -12.37 ShockWave Medical $42.93 million 56.69 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -33.44

ShockWave Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -83.78% -76.83% -34.82% ShockWave Medical -126.34% -35.68% -29.43%

Volatility and Risk

Cerus has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cerus and ShockWave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 4 0 3.00 ShockWave Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71

Cerus currently has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 20.84%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $64.86, indicating a potential downside of 9.38%. Given Cerus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cerus beats ShockWave Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma that is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company has a collaboration with the National Trauma Institute to supply Intercept plasma for use in the plasma resuscitation without lung injury (PROpOLIs) clinical study. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company operates in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.