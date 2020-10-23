Head-To-Head Comparison: Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) vs. Westbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:WBBW)

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carolina Trust Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust Bancshares 15.35% 8.30% 0.92% Westbury Bancorp 18.78% N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carolina Trust Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carolina Trust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Carolina Trust Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carolina Trust Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust Bancshares $22.34 million 5.44 $2.95 million N/A N/A Westbury Bancorp $38.64 million 1.46 $6.89 million N/A N/A

Westbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Summary

Carolina Trust Bancshares beats Westbury Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services. As of December 31, 2018, the company served its customers through a network of automated teller machines and nine full-service offices located in Lincolnton, Denver, Forest City, Gastonia, Hickory, Lake Lure, Mooresville, and Vale, North Carolina, as well as operated a loan production office in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family loans, commercial business loans, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and automobile loans, as well as education loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services. It operates eight banking offices in Washington and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin; and loan production offices in Dane and Outagamie counties, Wisconsin. The company also operates nine ATMs at its branches and one other at a stand-alone location. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin.

