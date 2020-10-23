Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSKA. Raymond James raised shares of Heska from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heska from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.42.

HSKA opened at $120.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.93. Heska has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $121.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $983,024.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,815,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $109,063.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,124 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,509.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,776 shares of company stock worth $2,913,217. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 107.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after buying an additional 91,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 5.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 92.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

