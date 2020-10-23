HEX (HEX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.11 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $3.11 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEX has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00100527 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000767 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00021116 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007724 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000195 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEX (HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 381,601,810,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,559,689,399 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

