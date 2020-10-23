Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.00.

Shares of HD stock opened at $281.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.30. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $302.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

