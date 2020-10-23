HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Lessened by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,132 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 34,893 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. ValuEngine cut HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $19.31 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

