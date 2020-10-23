HSBC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atos SE/Atos Origins (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atos SE/Atos Origins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy.

AEXAY opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Atos SE/Atos Origins has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95.

Atos SE provides information technology services and solutions worldwide. It offers infrastructure and data management services, including cloud services and digital workplace services, business and platform solutions, big data, and cybersecurity products and services, as well as transactional services.

