Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

