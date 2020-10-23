IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $396.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,226,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,940 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $18,915,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 811,649 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,401,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,137,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

