IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
IDYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.29.
Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $396.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,226,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,940 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $18,915,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 811,649 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,401,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,137,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
