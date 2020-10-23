IDEX (IDEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.90 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, IDEX has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $33.90 million and approximately $740,801.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00093555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00239018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00033778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.01295790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00142644 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,752,811 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX's official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . IDEX's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

