IDT Australia Limited (IDT.AX) (ASX:IDT) Insider Buys A$10,400.00 in Stock

IDT Australia Limited (IDT.AX) (ASX:IDT) insider Michael Kotsanis bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,400.00 ($7,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Get IDT Australia Limited (IDT.AX) alerts:

About IDT Australia Limited (IDT.AX)

IDT Australia Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dose form products in Australia and internationally. The company offers analytical method development, stability chambers, and chemistry and microbiology quality control laboratory services, as well as pharmaceutical development services in all dosage forms.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Australia Limited (IDT.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT Australia Limited (IDT.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.