IDT Australia Limited (IDT.AX) (ASX:IDT) Insider Buys A$10,400.00 in Stock

IDT Australia Limited (IDT.AX) (ASX:IDT) insider Michael Kotsanis bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,400.00 ($7,428.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
About IDT Australia Limited (IDT.AX)
Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Australia Limited (IDT.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT Australia Limited (IDT.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.